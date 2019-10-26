Critical Review: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) vs. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (NYSE:FDVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 23.08% 9.62% 0.75% FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 1.54% 0.67% 0.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 1 2 0 2.00 FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $20.46 billion 1.77 $6.29 billion $0.88 6.16 FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 2.49 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.