Critical Comparison: US Gold (USAU) and Its Peers

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare US Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for US Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 564 1566 1627 92 2.32

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 225.30%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 658.04%. Given US Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -1.89 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.38

US Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -446.43% 9.38% 1.80%

Volatility and Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s competitors have a beta of -0.77, meaning that their average share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold competitors beat US Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

