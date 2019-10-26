Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

CRSP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.85. 255,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after buying an additional 1,430,364 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

