Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,422,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Credicorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Credicorp stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.64. 166,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $199.83 and a 12-month high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.