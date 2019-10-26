Craig Hallum Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

WTRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Waitr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waitr from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on Waitr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of Waitr stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 1,000,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Stough acquired 45,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,094,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,050 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

