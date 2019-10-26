Craig Hallum Boosts Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Price Target to $100.00

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 548,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,304. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Stamps.com by 3,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 748,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

