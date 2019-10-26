Cowen Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $313.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.50.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.90. The stock had a trading volume of 659,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 115,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.41 per share, with a total value of $27,248,143.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,271,598.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 67.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.