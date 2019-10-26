Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.89.

MYOK stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 2.05. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Myokardia will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,183,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,751 shares of company stock worth $3,271,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after buying an additional 228,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,516,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,654 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 11.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

