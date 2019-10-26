Cowen Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.88. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 131.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

