Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cowen has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.72 million. Cowen had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $178,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,875.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cowen by 55.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $196,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

