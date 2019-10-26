Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.69 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.45 EPS.

NYSE:CLB opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.58.

In related news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

