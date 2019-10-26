CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CTK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $6.60 price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.30.

NYSE CTK opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. CooTek has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

