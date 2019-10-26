Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:COO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.75. 225,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day moving average is $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

