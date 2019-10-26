Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $122,000 in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Boise Cascade news, insider Stewart David bought 196,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $45,276.00. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $118,054.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,252.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

