Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 24.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 47,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 73.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,504 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $34,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $442,663.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,348.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

