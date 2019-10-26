Contrasting Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & China Telecom (NYSE:CHA)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and China Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 12.08% 34.91% 7.20% China Telecom N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Verizon Communications and China Telecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $130.86 billion 1.91 $15.53 billion $4.71 12.82 China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.65 $3.20 billion $3.81 11.63

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than China Telecom. China Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Verizon Communications pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Telecom pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Telecom has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of China Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verizon Communications and China Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 7 5 0 2.42 China Telecom 3 1 3 0 2.00

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $62.69, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. China Telecom has a consensus target price of $53.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. Given China Telecom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Telecom is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats China Telecom on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 303 million mobile subscribers; 146 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 116 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

