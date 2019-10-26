Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.28 ($158.46).

ETR:CON opened at €124.14 ($144.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of €118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

