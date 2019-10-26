Contents Protocol Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $981,469.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00038750 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.05459957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001016 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00044153 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,043,505,047 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.