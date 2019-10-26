Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 2,017,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.70. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

