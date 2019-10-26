Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.32. 1,006,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,244. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.