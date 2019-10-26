ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) rose 0.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.07, approximately 4,587 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,519 shares of company stock worth $327,766. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,043,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $799.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

