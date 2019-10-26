Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.87 and a one year high of $259.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

