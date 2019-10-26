Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.36. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 58,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44.

Get Condor Petroleum alerts:

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.