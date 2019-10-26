Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

