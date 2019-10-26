Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPSI. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.84.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

