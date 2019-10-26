Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,166 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

NYSE JNJ opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $342.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.