Comparing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maxim Integrated Products 2 8 4 0 2.14

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.90%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $60.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Everspin Technologies does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $49.42 million 2.07 -$17.75 million ($1.08) -5.52 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.70 $827.49 million $2.43 23.52

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -22.86% -41.98% -22.06% Maxim Integrated Products 35.76% 37.75% 16.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Everspin Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

