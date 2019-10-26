Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

NASDAQ:ESXB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, EVP John M. Oakey III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $271,115.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,927 shares of company stock valued at $15,047 over the last ninety days.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

