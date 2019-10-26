Community Bank System, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE CBU opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

