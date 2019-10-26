Community Bank N.A. Purchases 6,775 Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 645.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Norwood Financial worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 207.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $37,065.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,533.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $109,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,511.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Norwood Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

