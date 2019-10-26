Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,926,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,998,000 after purchasing an additional 58,360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Southern by 187.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 784,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 511,300 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

