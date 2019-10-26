Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.34.

NYSE CMA opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Comerica by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Comerica by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Comerica by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 25,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

