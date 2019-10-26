Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $28.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.22 billion and the lowest is $27.96 billion. Comcast posted sales of $27.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $109.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.43 billion to $110.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.32 billion to $117.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 7.3% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Comcast by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

