Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CMCO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

CMCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 68,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,488. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

In other news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 22,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $767,428.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

