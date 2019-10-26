Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
NASDAQ COLB opened at $38.65 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
