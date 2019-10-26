Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $38.65 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

