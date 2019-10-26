ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $47.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00768388 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,605,827,315 coins and its circulating supply is 11,564,785,488 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

