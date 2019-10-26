Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $74.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $70.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $299.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $303.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $325.79 million, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $340.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $33.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 670,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $406.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

