Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. 3,472,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,388. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,219,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,766,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.