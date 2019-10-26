Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Colfax and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $32.51. 2,154,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,794. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Colfax has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $32.71.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 176.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 88.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.