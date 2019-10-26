Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Colfax and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.
Shares of CFX traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $32.51. 2,154,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,794. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Colfax has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $32.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 176.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 88.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
