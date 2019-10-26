CoinPoker Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,744.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and HitBTC. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,744.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00203641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.01477428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00090903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 333,085,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,713,592 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

