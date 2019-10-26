Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Clorox worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,567,000 after acquiring an additional 378,912 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after acquiring an additional 274,037 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 329,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 177,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,888,000 after acquiring an additional 160,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

