Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.2% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,771.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,844.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $871.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,215.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

