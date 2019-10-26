Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.25-5.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.64. 2,957,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,561. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

