Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.25-5.45 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.83.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.64. 2,957,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,561. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $523,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares in the company, valued at $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
