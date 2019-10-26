Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.17. 10,299,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,040,505. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

