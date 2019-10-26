Citigroup Begins Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLAN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 target price on shares of Anaplan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 115,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $5,558,170.80. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $53,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 967,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,944,496. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

