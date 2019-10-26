Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $761,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

