Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $270.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average is $243.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $272.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

