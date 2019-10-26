Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at MKM Partners

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CINF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 983,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

