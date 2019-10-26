Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1,351.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,662 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Cigna by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $72,449,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $65,747,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 58.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 386,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.96.

CI opened at $171.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.