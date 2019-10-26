Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

